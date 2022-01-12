Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 44.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,059 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

Shares of STX stock opened at $111.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.19.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

