Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,725 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $15,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,059 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STX opened at $111.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

