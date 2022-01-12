Scotiabank Lowers Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$11.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DPM. upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$7.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$6.99 and a 12-month high of C$9.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$204.29 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.2799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total value of C$309,260.00. Also, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 50,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$366,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$366,460. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 263,000 shares of company stock worth $1,985,843.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

