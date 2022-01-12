Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGMS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.