Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,002 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $26,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.87. 2,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,414. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.26.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

