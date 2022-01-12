Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Christopher Keljik OBE Purchases 2,775 Shares

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £2,969.25 ($4,030.47).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,765 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986.20 ($4,053.48).
  • On Wednesday, November 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,752 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £2,972.16 ($4,034.42).

SBO stock traded down GBX 0.11 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 107.39 ($1.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,702. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.98. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 111 ($1.51).

About Schroder British Opportunities Trust

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

