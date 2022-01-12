Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Christopher Keljik OBE Purchases 2,775 Shares

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £2,969.25 ($4,030.47).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schroder British Opportunities Trust alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,765 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986.20 ($4,053.48).

On Wednesday, November 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,752 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £2,972.16 ($4,034.42).

SBO stock traded down GBX 0.11 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 107.39 ($1.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,702. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.98. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 111 ($1.51).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.