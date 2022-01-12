Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €160.00 ($181.82) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €159.58 ($181.34).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

EPA SU traded up €3.30 ($3.75) on Wednesday, hitting €164.00 ($186.36). 1,047,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($86.75). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €162.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €150.79.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.