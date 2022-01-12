Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 201,727 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned about 0.39% of Schlumberger worth $161,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 436.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 369.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.11. 504,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,556,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

