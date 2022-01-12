Scala Market Cap Achieves $1.32 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Scala has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $3,133.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00062311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00079732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.18 or 0.07673707 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,683.64 or 0.99761166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00069813 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007473 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

