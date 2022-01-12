Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $152.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $118.13 and a 52 week high of $153.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

