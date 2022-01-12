Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 221 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $896.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $921.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $903.71.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.50.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.