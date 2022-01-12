Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 2,945 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.4% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 23.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $137.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $138.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.