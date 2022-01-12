Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 604 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $224.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.80.

