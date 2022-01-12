Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STSA. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $139.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.35. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 351,306 shares of company stock worth $1,835,085 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,118,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,434 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

