Satovsky Asset Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,307.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,450.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,432.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,179.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

