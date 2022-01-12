Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 4,036,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 8,754,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

The company has a market cap of £144.31 million and a P/E ratio of -7.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.45.

In other Sareum news, insider Stephen Parker bought 277,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £11,111.08 ($15,082.23).

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

