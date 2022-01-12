Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Trading 5.7% Higher

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $25.82. 10,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,518,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

IOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Samsara Company Profile (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

