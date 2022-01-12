SafePal Price Down 22% Over Last Week (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002613 BTC on exchanges. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $120.46 million and $19.39 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafePal has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00048245 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002142 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001138 BTC.

About SafePal

SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

