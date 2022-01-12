SAFE DEAL Hits Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $544,271.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $2.91 or 0.00006844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00060280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00078202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.98 or 0.07564977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,616.73 or 1.00123177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068104 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003216 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,382,217 coins and its circulating supply is 1,163,967 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

