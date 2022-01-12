Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 43,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.