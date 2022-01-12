Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 59,869 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,041,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 59,869 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NOV were worth $13,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NOV by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $369,868,000 after buying an additional 900,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NOV by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NOV by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $132,836,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NOV by 7.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,897,000 after purchasing an additional 577,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NOV by 14.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,170,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,845,000 after purchasing an additional 886,139 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOV. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

NYSE NOV opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.23.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

