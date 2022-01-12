Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,870 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.47 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.60. The company has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

