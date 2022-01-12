Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,251 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,512,000 after buying an additional 5,573,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,795,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,173,000 after buying an additional 488,646 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,221,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,235,000 after buying an additional 69,078 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,793,000 after buying an additional 142,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,553,000 after buying an additional 392,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NLOK opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

