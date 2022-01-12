Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 51,289 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 685,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,289 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $13,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 45.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 307.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

APi Group stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

