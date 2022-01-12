Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 771,337 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 771,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $737,708,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $553,970,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $231,987,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $105,435,000. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910 over the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

