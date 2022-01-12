Rune (RUNE) Price Reaches $203.74 on Exchanges

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for approximately $203.74 or 0.00476941 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Rune has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $4,015.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00059806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00079581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.98 or 0.07488775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,795.60 or 1.00183927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067742 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006846 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

