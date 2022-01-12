RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on RTL Group from €57.50 ($65.34) to €54.00 ($61.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

