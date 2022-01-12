Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Holdings Decreased by Proem Advisors LLC

Proem Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,718 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Group accounts for approximately 3.0% of Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.42. 45,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,285. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.65. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.62) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCL. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.