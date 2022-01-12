Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $101.40

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $101.40 and last traded at $101.70, with a volume of 9992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.47 and its 200 day moving average is $115.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.