Rong Zhou Sells 20,928 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $530,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rong Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $169,307.71.

NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. 288,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,342. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $105,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

