Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 3,130 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after buying an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,350,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,128,000. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,292 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $64.80. The company had a trading volume of 202,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,299,292. The firm has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.00%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

