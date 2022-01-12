Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 1,014 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.82.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $6.42 on Wednesday, hitting $519.63. 7,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $530.61 and its 200 day moving average is $471.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of -99.72 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

