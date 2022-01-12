Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $459,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,524,890. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MRNA stock traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $222.79. 68,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,906,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.12 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.24 and a 200 day moving average of $322.19.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
