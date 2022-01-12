Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Decreases Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,903 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $123,304,000 after acquiring an additional 130,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,004,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after acquiring an additional 168,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 105,857 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 823,124 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after acquiring an additional 93,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

NYSE STM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.