Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.15

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.15 and traded as high as $8.29. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 32,018 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Donna L. Coupe sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $59,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan purchased 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $30,837.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 25,903 shares of company stock valued at $223,407 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

