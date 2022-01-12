RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.83.
RocketLab stock opened at 11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14. RocketLab has a 12 month low of 9.50 and a 12 month high of 21.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 13.39.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About RocketLab
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
