RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.83.

RocketLab stock opened at 11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14. RocketLab has a 12 month low of 9.50 and a 12 month high of 21.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 13.39.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.12 by -0.12. The firm had revenue of 5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 4.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RocketLab will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

