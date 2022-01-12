Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 185,595 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands comprises 1.3% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,191. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.01 and a one year high of $224.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.