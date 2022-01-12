Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,813 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $409.14 and its 200-day moving average is $410.46.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.