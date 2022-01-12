Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.1% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,761,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 685,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,127,224. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

