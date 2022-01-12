Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 52.5% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 26.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

UUUU traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 144,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,030. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UUUU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

