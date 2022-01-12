Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Netflix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $5.05 on Wednesday, hitting $535.79. 115,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.50.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

