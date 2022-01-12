Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

GDX traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 796,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,922,256. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

