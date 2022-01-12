Robert W. Baird Increases Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $145.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

BOOT opened at $117.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.33. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 331,662 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $28,827,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 213,856 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 99.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 188,635 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

