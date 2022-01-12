Robert W. Baird Boosts Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $250.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.17.

AYI opened at $208.75 on Monday. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $115.01 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

