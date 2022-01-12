Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.37

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 30883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.56.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 71.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at $121,463,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at $50,561,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $25,708,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $23,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

