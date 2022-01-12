Rise Price Tops $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. Rise has a total market cap of $940,727.66 and $172.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 44.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00116643 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001179 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001579 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 191,774,183 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.