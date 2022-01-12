RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Issues Earnings Results

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of REDU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.45. RISE Education Cayman has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

