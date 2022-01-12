Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases 4,323 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,953 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.57.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

