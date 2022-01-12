Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $165.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.58 and a 200-day moving average of $148.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.34 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.