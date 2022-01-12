Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,761.67.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,469.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,341.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,309.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.